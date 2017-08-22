ADB hails WNB ties, hopes for more input

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) says it has enjoyed a good relationship with West New Britain and hopes to continue the ties.

Based in the Philippines, ADB’s Dr Inez Mikkelson-Lopez, pictured, said they hope to continue supporting the investments in the health sector for people in the province.

She issued the remark last week when she led a team to the province where they visited the Bialla Rural and Kimbe hospitals, and the School of Nursing.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, who accompanied the team, was grateful for their visit.

The team held discussions with the provincial health authority’s management, including chief executive officer Stanis Tao, Dr Jospeh Nale and School of Nursing director Molly Marava, regarding the challenges in terms of infrastructures.

Muthuvel said many vital infrastructures were funded through ADB, adding the province was thankful for its continued support.

He made special mention of their support through the civil aviation development investment programme for the Hoskins terminal, power lines via PNG Power Limited and community health posts via the health department.

Muthuvel assured the team of the provincial government’s cooperation through counter-funding for major health projects, especially for rural district hospitals of which K1 million in provincial services improvement programme (PSIP)funds has been committed for Bialla.

He said when this year’s PSIP are released by the national government, the province would appropriate K500,000 for the health authority to support infrastructure programmes for the school or the province.

Muthuvel said K200,000 was allocated for medical equipment in the 2017 budget but would depend the on release of the PSIP funds.

The provincial government had previously assisted the health authority with K250,000 worth of medical equipment.

The provincial government is grateful for the four community health posts.

