Admission test to enrol at Unitech

MORE than 700 Grade 12 school leavers, mostly from Lae and Port Moresby, have registered to sit for the Special Tertiary Admissions Test (Stat) introduced this year by the University of Technology in Lae.

Deputy registrar, student administration, Henry Gioven said other Grade 12 school-leavers who have their choice on the school leaver forms to study at Unitech next year, must register and sit for this compulsory Stat test.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, academic, Augustine Moshi said if students do not sit for the test, they will not be considered for admission.

He said the due date for students to register for Stat test has now been extended from Oct 10-20.

Moshi said the university council and the university academic board have approved for the test to be conducted this year and in the future and is now are requirement for all Grade 12 school-leavers to meet to be considered for studies.

Stat is a tertiary aptitude test used widely by universities within Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the UK.

Its purpose is to measure candidates’ aptitude or ability, rather than to measure achievement, which takes place at the school level.

The students are required to follow the link https://statpngreg.acer.edu.au to preregister.

After completing the registration, a fee of K100 must be paid into the university BSP account and the deposit slip be emailed to complete the registration process. The deposit slip must have the Stat number.

The test will be conducted from Nov 7 to 9 in the following venues;

The PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment (Vudal) for the New Guinea Islands region, Port Moresby National High School for the Southern region, Tusbab Secondary School and Unitech Taraka campus for Momase region and Goroka Secondary School and Holy Trinity Teachers College for the Highlands region.

