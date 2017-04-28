Advocating for a clean Port Moresby

By LEMACH LAVARI

IN these tough times, the chances of finding employment seem small especially when you’re living in an urban area such as Port Moresby. Nevertheless it is triumphing when one creates his or her own employment.

One such person is James Naiko from Simbu. James lives with his wife Margret and their son in Works Compound, Boroko.

In 2016 James received a sponsorship under the Urban Youth Programme of the NCD Government to study basic auto-mechanic trade skills and electoral and plumbing at the Port Moresby Technical School.

This was followed by a five-month field engagement with Datec that included Occupational Health and Safety and Environment Level 1 study and community awareness. Since this engagement was on a contract basis with the NCDC Urban Youth Programme, James’ time with the programme had to come to an end so that other youths too could be given the same opportunity.

After the five-month period ended he couldn’t find other employment.

James said “I thought about selling betel nut at the bus stop to earn an income for my family but that was something that was adding to the general pollution of the city so I had to think of something else.”

“As a kid growing up back in Simbu my grandmother taught me how to plant and nurse seedlings of flowering plants and other plants that could decorate gardens. So I thought if I could combine that with advocacy for keeping our environment safe and clean, I could sell pot plants and start to make an income for my family.”

James and his wife now sell flowering plants, palms and shade trees. In February this year they set up shop beside the old Boroko Market fence facing the Route 9 bus stop. They were told to leave by NCDC officers and their next stop was Tabari bus stop. They were again evicted by NCDC police. Desperate for a chance to sell their plants they decided to sell beside the court house at Boroko.

This has proved to be their best decision as they have since been selling a large number of their potted plants from there. Customers walking in and out of Brian Bell and Tango cannot miss their display of plants and are seduced to buy. Unfortunately the groundsmen at the court house demanded that they pay a fortnightly rent of K200 to continue selling there. This was too much for the couple as they did not make as much money and sadly they’ve had to move again.

They took their plants home and after a month decided to set up shop beside the Telikom Depot at Four Mile. When asked whether they were approached by the NCDC, Margret said they drove past her numerous times without confronting them so that must mean they must approve of their selling there.

What is more significant is their initiative to plant trees along the Waigani Drive from which they are located. They have planted trees on both sides of the drive from a couple of meters from the FM 100 and Telikom entrance all the way to where the drive intersects into Eda Ranu and Works Compound where they reside, an estimated distance of 50 meters. James has also erected sign boards with messages advocating for citizens who pass by to keep the city clean.

Indeed the city’s government has gone through a great deal in trying to keep Port Moresby clean. One obvious policy was the “Buai Ban” which stirred great controversy among the citizens and people of Central and Gulf who supply the nut.

This kind of drastic measure should not happen, if only, all citizens take ownership and responsibility for the care of the city’s appearance and how they deal with their rubbish both at home, and in public spaces.

James’ attitude is something all city dwellers should adopt. He wants to talk to primary school children on the importance of looking after our natural environment.

He said most school-aged children’s bad habits of throwing rubbish everywhere and not keeping their homes, or schools clean will transfer to adult life.

As is with small business ventures, James has challenges.

He has bigger plans but has been told he needs to be registered at IPA before he can start formal engagements. He and his wife also need greenhouse nets and pot plants, among others are things. At the end of each day, James has to remain with his plants, sometimes up until midnight, to make sure no-one steals them, before he can make his way home to rest.

“We’ve been trying to get help from the NCDC to find a proper shop or at least a building space in an ideal location but that process is still taking time,” James said.

