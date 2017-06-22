Agarobe determined to take Central to new heights

Central regional candidate Robert Agarobe says his strategy and yardstick to measure how the province journeys with him as governor will be the success of his aviation business, Helifix Limited.

Agarobe said Helifix’s success was a testament to a “smart business concept” and that is how he will manage the province.

“Having led a successful corporate life, I now put up my hand to serve you, the people of Central, if you will accept me,” he said.

“I believe I have gained much skill, knowledge and experience in growing and managing my business.

“The management systems and strategies I put in place to build Helifix can also work effectively for Central.”

Agarobe is a 51-year-old aircraft engineer and entrepreneur.

His late father was from Gabagaba and Koiari and his mother from Kerowagi, Chimbu.

He completed primary education at Kaparoka, Daumagini Gabagaba and then went to Kwikila High School where he completed Grade 10.

“I am offering Central a fresh, new and smart vision, and a whole new mission based on model of servant leadership that will transform this province for everyone who calls it home.”

The plan include three major reforms – bringing back district government headquarters to their existence and functionality, economic empowerment of rural subsistence farming and bringing markets closer by cutting high logistics costs to markets in Port Moresby, and introducing village-based volunteer service system. He said the system was a concept to get retired skilled people in the villagers to develop their villages and transfer their skills to the youths rather than wasting money on consultants.

