Ageva latest victim of football politics

It is sad to read in the papers that another bright prospect and young talent for PNG football has become the latest victim of the never ending football politics.

The omission of Nicolette Ageva from the women’s national team is unfortunate and not good for the women’s team’s cause.

Dimrit Mileng and David Chung seem to be going around in

circles and confused by their own actions.

Come on gentlemen, we, the supporters expect better decisions that will put the national interest before anything else; you cannot do that when players are penalised unnecessarily because of decisions made by their local associations’ administrators.

What happened to Nicolette was unnecessary.

It was one of the silly decisions ever made by the PNGFA hierarchy.

Take Nicolette back into the team!

Futbal Supota

Boroko

