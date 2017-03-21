Air Niugini staff win scholarship

TWO Air Niugini staff are among eight Papua New Guineans awarded scholarships by the PNG Human Resource Institute.

Ritchilyn Barrios, the manager Human Resource Administration, and Kilembe Neimani, the team leader Industrial Relations, will pursue a two-year Masters programme in Human Resource Management at the University of Papua New Guinea.

“I am honoured to be nominated by Air Niugini management for this scholarship,” Barrios said.

“The company has recognised my efforts in a way I have never imagined. I know it’s tough juggling work and studies but I look forward to the challenges of completing my studies and contributing to ANG’s HR development.”

Neimani said: “With the new skills and knowledge acquired, I plan to focus on strategic human resource management practice in Air Niugin including aligning the airline HR policies and code of conduct to ensure effective and timely customer service to our stakeholders, staff and the company.”

Institute executive officer Francis Danny said the Brunel Masters Skilim Laif Scholarship programme was developed through a partnership with Brunel International to contribute to human capital development in PNG by providing scholarship for a Masters degree in human resource management through UPNG and coordinated by the institute in its network.

“The scholarship costs K75,000 for each employee for the two-year Masters programme and covers the full fees, fortnightly allowances, super and relevant continued professional courses offered by PNGHRI.”

A total of 20 Papua New Guineans have been awarded the scholarship since it started last year.

