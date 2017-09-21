Air Niugini’s special flight sells out

THE special flight by Air Niugini to Brisbane on Sunday morning for rugby league fans to watch the SP Hunters play in the Queensland Cup grand final is full.

The airline said this was because of the high demand by local fans wanting to watch the match against the Sunshine Coast Flacons live at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Air Niugini general manager commercial Dominic Kaumu said this was also due to the subsidising of the flight by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

“The special flight to Brisbane is fully-booked with the 90 available seats on the Fokker-100 sold out. There was a rush soon after Parkop made the commitment to subsidise the flight,” Kaumu said.

“People have to understand that there are limited seats available for a flight.”

Because of the high demand, the airline is considering having a second special flight this weekend.

“There has been an overwhelming demand from people to want to watch the SP Hunters game and we are considering ways to have some more flights to Brisbane to cater for this,” he said.

“Those interested can also go through Townsville and Cairns before transiting to Brisbane. Those flight options are still available as well.

“We are also encouraging the public to prepare themselves before rushing to purchase tickets in terms of getting a visa in advance and also buying tickets for the grand final game itself.

“There are already some cases where customers have rushed to get tickets without sorting out other necessary and important requirements for travelling.”

