Alerts in place: Firms

By HELEN TARAWA

TELIKOM PNG says it alerts its mobile phone customers when their credits are being depleted in regards to their data bundles “but there is still room for improvement”.

Telikom PNG acting chief executive Xavier Victor was reacting to a warning by Communication, Information Technology and Energy Minister Sam Basil to mobile networks companies to alert their customers before the data bundles are used up, instead of chewing into their available credits. Victor said: “We do alert our customers when their credits are being depleted in terms of the data bundles they purchase. We already do that but we still think that there is still room for improvement.

“From time to time, we get feedback from our customers and we do changes and adjustments to reflect the level of service we provide to them.

“We already give warnings for those that buy data bundles on our mobile services.”

Victor said customers were alerted when they had used up 80 per cent of their data.

“They are warned before they run out of credits. And once they run out, it’s up to them to buy new credits,” Victor said.

“We are looking at ways to continue to improve that so that our customer experience continues to improve.”

Meanwhile, bmobile-Vodafone said it had always sent out alert messages to warn users when they had used up 80 per cent of their mobile data.

Regional marketing manager Megan Taureka-Andrew said when the data bundles were exhausted, an alert was sent to warn users.

She denied a claim by Basil that companies were making millions of kina by chewing into their credits when the data bundles were exhausted.

She said bmobile-Vodafone had always sent alerts to warn users and had been doing so for the past three years.

Basil said mobile network companies must provide data usage alerts so that customers were notified.

