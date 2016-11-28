All eyes on Tafe

MORE than 1000 students from the country have graduated from Tafe Queensland in the past five years.

While students from 102 countries study at Tafe, PNG is in the top five key markets that includes China, Korea and India.

PNG enrolments have risen by over 40 per cent for semester 1 next year with dozens of enquires coming in every day.

Tafe Queensland regional manager for PNG and the Pacific, Mark McCarthy believed that this was largely due to our proximity, similarity of climate and the large number of Papua New Guineans now residing in major cities in Queensland.

He said many PNG students have visited Cairns or Brisbane before and knew what to expect.

“They know that they will have a warm welcome even when walking down the main street or attending sporting events,” McCarthy said.

“With over 200 programmes to choose from, most PNG students are enrolling in our business leadership and management programmes, accounting and information technology diplomas.”

McCarthy said the amount of trade and transnational commerce between Queensland and PNG was driving the need to seek higher qualifications especially with an international flavour.

“Some of this is now being seen with PNG students enrolling in travel and tourism, event management, commercial cookery, nursing and even visual arts programmes where there was likely to be a need to cater for a growing tourism industry in PNG and opportunities to create export businesses,” he said.

“We are seeing more PNG students coming to pick up a trade qualification in light and heavy vehicle mechanics, engineering fabrication and diesel fitting and construction so they will be work ready for the next big building and infrastructure boom.

“What we strive to do is instil a high degree of confidence in our students.

“They have a once in a lifetime opportunity to study and practice real life skills with students from Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and of course Australian students.

“They get hours and hours of industry placements with major companies so they can demonstrate their skills in the ‘real world’ and, of course, build a network of international and domestic friends and future business associates.”

“Tafe has appointed professional education agents based in PNG to assist the growing demand for internationally recognise qualifications.”

