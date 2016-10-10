Animal protection vital

By DEMAS TIEN

THE Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has been doing awareness on protection of animals in the country.

RSPCA celebrated the World Animal Week by hosting its seventh Paws Walk in Port Moresby yesterday to promote protection of animals.

A total of 476 participants and 35 dogs took part in the event – 2.5km fun walk at Ela Beach in Port Moresby.

The event was aimed at bringing together pet owners, animal welfare advocates and animal lovers in Port Moresby.

The event provided the opportunity for the RSPCA to highlight its animal welfare campaigns such as adoption programme, education programme and stray animal collection activity. Two special guests who made their appearances and supported the event were former Australian rugby league and union player Andrew Walker and Australian professional basketball player Jason Smith.

RSPCA general manager Alice Currey said the purpose of the event was for raising awareness of the roles of RSPCA in the country and for the people to “physically see” the work of RSPCA in terms of looking after animals.

She said RSPCA had a dream to expand its office and she was seeking assistance to make that happen.

“We would like a new building, a new canal facility and some more land. These are some things that RSPCA is looking to do in the long run to achieve its dream of looking after all the animals in PNG.”

