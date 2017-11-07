Arrest warrant issued after police officer misses court

By Alphonse Porau

Waigani Committal Court has withdrawn bail and issued a warrant of arrest of a police officer who failed to turn up in court yesterday.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar withdrew the bail he had granted for Augustine Siviri, 45, from Gulf, for failing to attend court for a submission session.

He was charged with a count of unlawful use of motor vehicle after using without consent the vehicle of senior legal officer of the police Chief Superintendent Nicholas Miviri (now an acting judge).

Bidar told the court that the defendant was served a copy of the police file but was not attending court. He adjourned his case to Dec 7.

Police allege that on Dec 8, 2016 the complainant directed his subordinate staff to get his police vehicle to a 2fast Motors for repair.

On his advice, the constable took the vehicle to the workshop.

It was alleged that after leaving the vehicle at workshop, the accused went and ordered the supervisor of the workshop to give him the vehicle keys and he drove the vehicle out.

The accused allegedly did not return the vehicle to the workshop and was in possession of it without the complainant’s consent.

Like this: Like Loading...