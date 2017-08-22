The art of not giving up

IF you think you are beaten, you are. If you think you are not, you aren’t.

If you like to win but you think you can’t, it’s almost certain that you won’t.

Life will not always give what you want if all you do is sit and wait for it. It does not work that way.

If you want to be successful in life, you have to be in motion. Do something.

The more effort and hard work you put into an activity such as school work, or sports or your job, the more you get out of it.

Do not expect better results when you are not even making the effort. Just imagine if what you dreamt for came to you easily.

So life is more interesting when we quest for success.

Your success today depends on what you did in the past.

I believe our good Lord has different plans for each and every one of us.

When one door closes, check the window. If the window closes, check the chimney. If all of them are closed, break the whole house down.

The point is, don’t give up easily over a little failure.

And by the way, do not think you can get it all right in the first trial.

Welcome to the real world where failure is the motivational factor.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

