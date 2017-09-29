Asleep in a Ranger

JUST wondering what a double cab Ford Ranger with a government number plate was doing parked at the 24-market at Gerehu in the early hours of Friday, Sept 22?

The engine was on and at some point the driver would rev the engine.

The boys in the street forced open the driver’s side door.

The driver was fast asleep.

If it was not for the community leader who was quick to the scene, the driver would have lost everything, including the vehicle.

Could it have been a late job assignment for the driver?

Bell Keeper

