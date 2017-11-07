Assault stops issuing of mosquito nets

By DOROTHY MARK

THE distribution of mosquito nets in Bogia, Madang, did not eventuate yesterday after a staff member responsible for the job was attacked by some drunks.

Operations manager for Rotary Against Malaria (RAM) Hebou Ranu, who was in Madang over the weekend to assess the situation, said two staff member engaged by RAM to do household surveys before distribution were upset after one was attacked on Thursday night.

Ranu said a group of drunk went to the Bunapas Health Centre in Bogia between 10pm and 11pm and demanded to use a vehicle hired by RAM to transport one of their injured friends to the Bogia Health Centre.

Seeing that it was late at night and the men were drunk, the RAM officer refused to give the keys to them.

The group of men started assaulting the officer.

Ranu said a female staff was inside the house allocated to RAM and on seeing what was happening to her colleague outside, she escaped and alerted the officer in-charge of Bunapas Health Centre.

He said the men stole the staff’s personal belongings, including his laptop and cash, but returned the laptop when the health Centre officer in-charge insisted.

Ranu said RAM officers returned to Madang hours later.

“Our officers have completed issuing mosquito nets in Raicoast and Madang Rural and have moved into Bogia,” Ranu said.

“They were supposed to begin distribution for Bunapas and Kaiyoma today (yesterday) but because of this incident, the distribution has been delayed.”

Bogia district administrator Ruth Wazamie was at the health centre over the weekend to assess the situation but could not be contacted for comment.

A reliable source in Bogia said Bunapas centres had temporarily shut down services because of the incident.

