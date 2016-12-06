Association members not updated

THE PNG Health Support Workers Association financial members throughout the country are unaware of the arrangement and situational report of the planned strike following the delay of their claims by Department of Personnel Management.

We, the members, have been kept in suspense since the declaration of the polls which was in favour of the strike action.

After the declaration we were told to wait for the strike date to be set by the executives but nothing has been put out or executed and we are forever waiting to hear from the national executives of the association.

I would humbly ask the PNGHSWA’s national executives to send us circulars or use the media as usual to at least brief us the latest update of the battle that we have fought since September 18, 2015.

It is not fair for us to be kept in suspense for that long since the polls had been legally declared.

We financial members have the rights to be updated with the latest information of our battle and feedback from the responsible offices.

PNGHSWA Member, Via email

