Aston meets up with former Eagle Lo

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Irish Wolfhounds coach Mark Aston spoke highly of PNG Kumuls winger Garry Lo as a man to look out for in Sunday’s Rugby League World Cup Pool C fixture.

Aston, who is also the Sheffield Eagles coach and chief executive officer, has been with Lo for two years and will no doubt reveal to his men some secrets of the try-scoring machine who finished this season with 24 tries in the Kingstone Press Championship.

Although Lo did not have his name on the scoresheet as the Kumuls ran riot 50-6 over the Welsh, Aston has instructed his men to keep a close watch on the man 24 year-old.

When the Irish team arrived in Port Moresby yesterday, Lo was there to welcome Aston who is visiting PNG for the first time.

Aston said he had a good relationship with PNG players such as Menzie Yere, Mark Mexico and Lo and to visit PNG and see where they came from was a privilege for him “It’s a great privilege for us to come to PNG,” Aston said.

“I’ve got a bit of history with PNG players like Menzie Yere, Garry Lo and Mark Mexico and I’m excited to come into this wonderful country and meet some wonderful people,”

“Garry’s been at Sheffield for two years now and he’s signed up with the Castleford Tigers who are the best team in the Super League.

“We have a plan to stop him and keep the ball away from him,” Aston said.

Like this: Like Loading...