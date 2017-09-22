Aussies brace for bruiser

By ISAAC LIRI

AUSTRALIAN Prime Minister’s 13 skipper Aaron Woods is looking forward to a physical match against PNG.

Woods, who will be playing against PNG for the fourth time, described the experience as “tough and fun”. “I took the first hit-up last year it felt like I was hit by a granite, but it’s good fun to play against this side,” Woods said.

“For them to showcase their local sides here I am sure they will come out firing.

“Look we won by 50 last year but after the game the soreness I felt was worse than an Origin so we’re in for a tough game this Saturday,” Woods said.

Australian coach Mal Meninga, pictured, spoke of the match as a genuine trial for Kangaroos selection in the upcoming Rugby League World Cup next month.

“As you all know it is a genuine trial for us in the coming Rugby League World Cup so we’ve picked our strongest available side.

“It’s part of our programme to keep match fitness for the World Cup.

“The players we bring up here are out of respect for the green and gold jersey but also the respect for this game and the players will play the best of their ability because they want to make the national side down the track,” Meninga said.

Meninga admitted the National Gaming and Control Board-sponsored PNG PM’s 13 side they were facing tomorrow was weakened without their NRL and overseas players but added that it would be a different Kumuls team the Kangaroos faced next month in the tri-series with the Fiji Bati in Suva.

“We’ve got another trial with PNG before the World Cup in Fiji where we’ll play their best side.

“So we kind of hoping that there are a couple of players that are playing this weekend to make the World Cup side so it’s a great opportunity for us and for them to show what they can do,” Meninga said.

On the other hand PNG co-coach Steven Nightingale described the match-up as an opportunity to showcase their local talent.

“I see this as an opportunity to showcase what our local league can offer and if we can get more exposure for our boys it would be better for the Hunters, better for the Kumuls and for the country as a whole,” Nightingale said.

“I think this is a good stepping stone to make the Hunters but it will also be a trial for the World Cup for some of the players.”

Today, the Australian and PNG sides will take part in a League Bilong Laif clinic at the Ntional Football Stadium with students from several schools in Port Moresby and then visit the Bomana War Cemetery in the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s programme at NFS will see the PNG Orchids play the Australian Jillaroos at 2pm followed by the main game between PNG and Australian PM’s 13 clash at 4.30pm.

Acting Prime Minister Charles Abel will officially kick off the main game.

An Under-16 match between the PNG Juniors and NSW Young Achievers will be the day’s first match at 12 noon.

Like this: Like Loading...