Aussies eye market for solar products

A MELBOURNE-based company plans to invest in the country after showcasing its products during the 56th Morobe Show last weekend.

Black Stump Technologies deals with remote energy production and refrigeration.

Company official Martin Oakley said they could do full design, manufacturing and development of 100 per cent mobile solar-powered equipment such as refrigerators which could operate for up to 24 hours.

Oakley said the product was good for farmers and fishermen.

The freezer can also be used to store medical supplies, water purification with minimal operating costs and low maintenance.

BST is supported by the Market Development Facility and sponsored by the Australian Government.

“We are currently working with community-based partners, farming groups who want to use our,” Oakley said.

We are happy to work closely with people to get quality agriculture and marine resources to markets to earn good value for their produces

He said planned to work with the National Fisheries Authority and agricultural development agencies to deliver equipment to remote villages.

Like this: Like Loading...