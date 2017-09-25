Aussies too strong for PNG

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Australian Prime Minister’s 13 were too strong for a brave Papua New Guinea, dominating the final 60 minutes of Saturday’s match to run out 48-8 winners.

Coach Mal Meninga’s side did not have it all their way as the home side, comprising almost entirely of Digicel Cup talent, managed to take a 8-6 lead after 20 minutes of football in front of about 13,000 fans at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Manly Seagulls’ Tom Trbojevic, on debut, bagged a hat-trick of tries as did Wests Tigers’ James Tedesco while James Maloney added a try and six conversions to his tally in their entertaining eight-tries-to-one win.

St George Illawarra Dragons second-rower Tyson Frizell scored the other four-pointer and Cronulla Sharks winger Valentine Holmes and Sharks prop Andrew Fifta kicked a conversion each.

The PNG side, coached by Stanley Tepend and Steven Nightingale, held their own in the opening quarter and even got on the board through Hela Wigmen centre Stanford Talita in the 17th minute.

Five-eighth Jason Missian converted the try and a penalty goal early in the second quarter for PNG to hold an unlikely 8-6 lead.

But the Australians used their superior size and experience as well as their better level of fitness to take a 24-8 lead at half time and push their advantage over the rest of the game, scoring tries at regular intervals for a 40-point win.

Steven Nightingale commended his men for a brave effort in matching up with the NRL stars.

“I think our problem was that we were trying our very best to match their pace all through the game and I think we did that in the first 20 minutes when we led 8-6 but then they came back hard,” Nightingale said.

“What we’ve seen with our Digicel Cup boys against these NRL stars shows us that we’re doing the right thing,” Nightingale said.

Coach Meninga was surprised by PNG in the first quarter and commended their effort.

“They took us by surprise in the first 20 minutes; the ball control, enthusiasm and aggression from PNG was good,” Meninga said.

“We had to fight hard in the first 20 minutes and then the rest of the game and I was encouraged by PNG’s effort.

“I think everyone did well against the PNG side. Everyone contributed well and it was a really good game of rugby league and that is the sort of preparation we need going into the World Cup,” Meninga said.

Australia PM’s XIII 48 (Tom Trobjevic 3, James Tedesco 3, Tyson Frizell, James Maloney tries; Maloney 6, Valentine Holmes, Andrew Fifita con) PNG PM’s XIII 8 (Stanford Talita try; Jason Missian con, pen).

