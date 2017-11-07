Aust minister visits police college
Australian minister for internal development and Pacific, Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, paid a courtesy visit to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary with a tour around the Bomana Police College last Thursday.
Fierravanti-Wells visited the PNG police dog kernel and was then given a tour of the college.
She visited recruit training classrooms and accommodation.
Fierravanti-Wells ended her tour with a visit to the national police memorial where she laid a wreath to remember police officers who died in the line of duty.
Newly-appointed college commandant Peter Philip said the visit was an honour for the constabulary.
He said the Australian government, through the PNG-Australia policing partnership programme, had assisted the RPNGC greatly.
Philip said this was in terms of training, advice and assistance in security preparations for Apec 2018 and ongoing policing operations.