Aust minister visits police college

Australian minister for internal development and Pacific, Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, paid a courtesy visit to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary with a tour around the Bomana Police College last Thursday.

Fierravanti-Wells visited the PNG police dog kernel and was then given a tour of the college.

She visited recruit training classrooms and accommodation.

Fierravanti-Wells ended her tour with a visit to the national police memorial where she laid a wreath to remember police officers who died in the line of duty.

Newly-appointed college commandant Peter Philip said the visit was an honour for the constabulary.

He said the Australian government, through the PNG-Australia policing partnership programme, had assisted the RPNGC greatly.

Philip said this was in terms of training, advice and assistance in security preparations for Apec 2018 and ongoing policing operations.

