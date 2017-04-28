Authority wants answers from Kanudi incident

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Conservation Environment Protection Authority is investigating the reported oil spill at Kanudi, according to deputy managing director Dilu Muguwa.

Muguwa told The National that officers had met with company officials.

“Our officers had discussions with the company officials on Wednesday and I have yet to be briefed,” he said.

Puma Energy Limited said the oil spill was from a pipe which had burst at Kanudi.

And although the company was not involved, it had taken responsibility.

According to information circulated via email, the underwater pipes leading to Kanudi broke and oil spilled into the sea and had spread to the wider sea area.

The spill is affecting the coastline in NCD.

He said CEPA conducted quarterly audits compliance monitoring as part of regulatory process.

“We send officers to major project sites and they work with the company officials to ensure that they have complied with all the permit conditions. We need development but those companies have to operate in an environmental friendly manner to protect our resources, biodiversity and ecological systems,” he said.

“We will go out there and talk to the company to obtain what went wrong and put in mitigation measures to make sure that nothing of such happens in the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...