Bando files case against Potape

The National Court in Waigani yesterday allowed an adjournment request by lawyers representing Hela administrator William Bando to serve a contempt proceeding against former Governor Francis Potape.

The contempt proceeding was listed for directions before Justice Leka Nablu in Waigani,

Lawyer representing Bando, Anthony Waira from Cappollo Lawyers, sought an adjournment in court to effect personal service of the contempt proceeding to Potape.

The contempt proceeding arose from a judicial review filed by Bando regarding his suspension on April 15.

Bando’s contempt proceeding will return to court on Oct 24 for hearing.

The contempt proceeding sought orders of the court to have Potape charged with contempt and be punished for disobeying an order of the court dated May 26.

It was alleged that Potape breached the order of May 26 by interfering with the Hela executive council and went ahead to appoint a new Hela provincial election steering committee.

Like this: Like Loading...