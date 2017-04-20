Deadline moved

THE organising committee for the SP Sports Awards has extended the closing date for nominations by another two weeks.

Initially the closing date was April 13 which lapsed last Thursday however, the committee has decided to allow for more time for entries to come in, pushing the new deadline back to April 28.

“The extension provides an opportunity for those who may have missed the initial date to still send in their nominations,” organising committee chairman Andrew Runawery, pictured, said.

He said this was the last chance for people to nominate and encouraged sports, athletes, officials and the media to participate.

“This is a great way to recognise the efforts and achievements of our sports men and women so let’s show them our appreciation and support and nominate them for any of the categories on offer,” Runawery said.

Nominations cover a wide range of categories which include athletes, officials, media, organisations and programmes and athletes living with a disability.

Runawery said they were yet to get any nominations for the category of Best Sportsperson with a Disability and urged people to consider nominating appropriate candidates for this as well.

The SP Sports Awards is marking its 25th anniversary this year and the organising committee is anticipating an exciting celebration with more participation from the public especially, through the nominations.

To nominate, check the PNG Olympic Committee website (www.pngolympic.org) or Facebook and Twitter pages for the nomination form.

It can also be downloaded from the SP Sports Awards Facebook page.

The forms can also be collected from the PNG Olympic Committee, office by calling 323 0114, 325 1449, 323 1411 or email events@pngoc.org.pg.

