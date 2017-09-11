Barras lose first T20 match

PAPUA New Guinea lost the first Twenty 20 fixture of their Australian tour against Victoria by 30 runs in Maroochydore, Queensland last Thursday.

Victoria batted first in their second T20 match of the day. Having lost their match to the Australian Indigenous Team in the morning, the Victorians posted a mammoth 187/6.

Former Australian test player, Cameron White started positively at the top of the order, smashing a 26-ball 54, before some middle order hitting from Sam Harper (46 not out) and M Short (29) got the Victorians to 187.

The Hebou PNG Barramundis’ bowlers fought hard, with Norman Vanua (2-39) the only multiple wicket-taker while Assad Vala (1-22), Alei Nao (1-24) and

Mahuru Dai (1-32) all picked up a wicket each.

The tour is in preparation for ICC Intercontinental Cup (ICUP)/World Cricket League Championships (WCLC) Round 6 fixture against Scotland which will take place in Port Moresby from Oct 1- 8.

PNG are currently sitting in fourth place on 40 points in the ICUP standings after five rounds while they are in second place in the WCLC Standings on 14 points after five rounds.

Victoria 187/6 (C White 54, S Harper 46 not out, M Short 28; N Vanua 2-39, A Vala 1-22, A Nao 1-24, M Dai 1-32) PNG 157/9 (M Dai 72 not out, S Bau 26; J Holland 3-32, J Murihead 2-24, M Short 2-35, C White 1-19). Victoria won by 30 runs.

Fixtures: Tue-Wed, Sept 12-13 – PNG v NT Invitational (2Day); Sat, Sept 16 – PNG v Edge; Sun, Sept 17 – PNG v Grit; Sat, Sept 23 – PNG v Force; Sun, Sept 24 – PNG v Mavericks.

