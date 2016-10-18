Barras pounce

PAPUA New Guinea’s bowling attack had the measure of Namibia’s batting on the second day of their Intercontinental Cup match at Amini Park, Port Moresby.

The Hebou-sponsored Barramundis bowled out Namibia for 146 in 56 overs of a rain-affected day after captain Assad Vala took the home side to 311 from the overnight total of 294/9.

PNG now have a 169-run lead and are on four runs without loss (4/0) after yesterday’s final session was called off because of rain.

Openers Tony Ura (4) and Vani Vagi Morea (0) were at the crease at stumps on day two.

Earlier in the day, Vala was left unbeaten on 144 – an addition of eight on his overnight score – after No.11 Willie Gavera was caught off the bowling of Nicolaas Scholtz for 12, six overs into the morning session.

