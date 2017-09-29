Barras ready for Scots

THE Hebou PNG Barramundis are gearing up for their crucial International Cricket Council Intercontinental Cup and World Cricket League Championships round 6 fixtures against Scotland starting Sunday.

Barramundis coach Jason Gillespie was confident that the team would be able to beat the visiting Scots.

Having returned from a gruelling tour of Australia the Barramundis were put through their paces and played some of the best teams in Australian state cricket.

Gillespie said the tough and trying experience faced by the Barramundiso their tour would put them in good stead when taking on a classy Scotland outfit.

“The Scotland lads we know are a good side, with some quality cricketers,” Gillespie said.

“And we know that we will have to play some quality cricket to get on top of them. We are confident that with the preparation that we have had that we can give ourselves a good chance of competing well against a very good Scotland side.”

The Barramundis will be looking to their experienced players in talisman and captain Assad Vala, Mahuru Dai and Lega Siaka with the bat, while Norman Vanua and Chad Soper lead a capable bowling attack.

All matches are at Amini Park.

Fixtures: Sun-Wed, Oct 1-4 – PNG v Scotland (4-dayer); Fri, Oct 6 – PNG v Scotland (ODI); Sun, Oct 8 – PNG v Scotland (ODI).

