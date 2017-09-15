Basil switch a let-down

THE unexpected switch by Sam Basil is a big let-down to the young generation which looked to the likes of him as a possible role model in politics.

His reasons for the defection is poor and it carries no weight.

His move is selfish and lacks true and solid philosophical or ideological grounds and basis for leadership.

This is also true for his friends who tagged along with him, most probably not sure where they were going to.

It’s hard to understand how someone who only recently vigorously opposed Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and made

it his business to ensure his downfall, can suddenly switch to

consolidate and ensure of his continuity.

God have Mercy

NCD

