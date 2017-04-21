Basketball comp lures 20 teams

By HENRY MORABANG

THE 2017 National South Basketball League currently underway in Port Moresby has attracted 20 teams.

Patron Johnny Yawari challenged the teams to change their attitude to ensure that competition expanded in future.

“NSBL was supposed to be played in the Southern Highlands but we moved the tournament to Port Moresby because of the world-class facilities but more so due to the poor conduct of players and their supporters,” he said.

Yawari said NSBL would not grow if people, especially the players, did not change their attitude.

He urged the teams to respect referees’ decisions and display true sportsmanship.

“In any sport, there is only one winner and we all have to accept that,” Yawari said.

He made the comments at the league’s opening ceremony in the presence of Basketball Federation PNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu and NSBL chairman Sailas Nicky yesterday.

Yawari thanked teams and officials for making the trip to Port Moresby to compete despite the hectic election period.

“Though it is election time, I commend the committed sportsmen and women, who have travelled in to compete before returning home to cast their vote.”

He also commended Petroluem Resources Kutubu for being the naming rights sponsor (K150,000) along with other minor sponsors, including Foe Association.

Hela and Poroma will make their debut in the tournament while regulars including Kondo East, Reunion Souths, Ela Beach Souths, UPNG Souths, Mayawala Souths, Epari, Sumale, Samberigi United, Original (Hagen), Kameswa Kambiri, Oro Souths, Kabuta Souths, Jofnee Souths, Usano Sura, Lakers, Welgris and Kutubu Security Services (KSS) are pencilled in.

Usano Sura won the men’s title last year while Lakers were the women’s champions.

Like this: Like Loading...