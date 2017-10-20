Bears, K-Rats in Suburban decider

REIGNING champions 54 Bears will defending their Port Moresby Suburban Rugby League title after booking their grand final berth with a 8-6 win over Mountain Bulls last week.

The Bears take on the Marane K-Rats in the season decider on Oct 29 at the Kone Tigers Oval, Waigani.

The match is a repeat of last year’s final which the Bears won.

In the Under-20s, Waliya take on the Betari Falcons.

In the women’s division, the Morata Swans will be hard to beat as they take on the Helifix Warriors. Their match will be the curtain-raiser for the A grade grand final.

Meanwhile, league chairman Bosky Koke said his management had responded to a complaint by the Betari Falcons and awarded the preliminary final two weekends ago to the K-Rats. Koke said his league was still waiting for funding from City Hall to run the grand finals.

“The NCDC sports desk is the major sponsor of our league and they have committed K40,000 for this year,” Koke said.

