Big demand for higher education

PAPUA New Guinea is currently under pressure to meet the increased demand for higher education, and the government is finding it hard to keep up.

PNG is becoming increasingly reliant on fee-based education and private, for-profit providers.

In this environment, education becomes more narrowly focused on providing a skilled labour pool for the immediate needs of the economy.

The accessibility and the quality of higher education are important. The challenge is for policymakers to come up with better strategies to address these issues.

The government also needs to focus on expanding access to the higher education system.

While considering the nature of the higher education institutions within those systems through the process of horizontal and vertical differentiation.

This process of differentiation and focus on access will help drive PNG forward.

Jay Frankiee Kup

Mangi KR, Gerehu

