Big task for Humeu against Tarangau

BUTTERFLIES utility Carol Humeu has a big task leading her side against Tarangau in the Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition at the National Football Stadium oval 2 today.

Butterflies captain Della Audama is grateful that NCD Governor Powes Parkop provided a new set of uniforms on time for their playoffs campaign.

“This is a blessing as we were sharing one set of uniforms between the A grade and Under-20s.” Audama said they hoped to break in the new uniforms with a win against Tarangau.

Humeu, a small but powerful defender, has been the most consistent player in the Butterflies pack since the season started and has collected several match awards so far this season.

The 22-year-old of mixed Chimbu, Enga and Central parentage, will be supported by Audama, Delilah Ahose, Carol Francis and Elisabeth Goma. The Butterflies’ attack will be boosted by the return of centre Consie Wamuro from a knee injury.

Humeu said several of the Butterflies young players were nursing injuries and the rest of the team would have to “really” lift their performance to win against Tarangau.

Tarangau’s Irene Torepa, Betty Kawage, Carol Mandalo and Shirley Steven are expected to lead the attack against the Butterflies.

