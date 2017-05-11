Bishops oppose sea bed mining, say environment vital

THE annual general meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands ended at the Emmaus Conference Centre, Port Moresby, on May 4 with the youngest bishop, Pedro Baquero, celebrating the final eucharist.

During the AGM, the three different committees – the committee for Christian Formation, the committee for Mission and the committee for Integral Human Development elected their chairmen.

Archbishop Francesco Panfilo was elected chair for the Christian Formation committee, Bishop Gilles Cote’ the chair for the committee for the Mission, Bishop Anton Bal the chair for the committee for Integral Human Development while Archbishop Douglas Young was elected the chair of the Finance committee.

These, together with the president form the members of the central committee of the CBC.

Two of the documents presented at the meeting were the letter on the protection, care and catechesis of children, and the Christian faith and political elections.

The bishops were also concerned about care for the environment and strongly opposed sea bed mining in East New Britain and New Ireland.

On May 3, the bishops witnessed the handover from the previous CBC president Bishop Arnold Orowae, of Wabag Diocese, to Bishop Rochus Tatamai, of Bereina Diocese.

The Federation of the Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania consists of almost 84 bishops.

CBC PNGSI will host the next conference in Port Moresby from April 11 to 17 next year.

