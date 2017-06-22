Boas key for Hunters

By MELTON PAIS

COACH Michael Marum has spoken highly of five-eighth Ase Boas who returns to the PNG Hunters side for Saturday’s Q-Cup round 16 match against the Northern Pride in Cairns.

Boas missed last week’s clash against the last-placed Tweed Heads Seagulls at the NFS because of an ankle injury, and the Hunters subsequently lost 14-10.

Boas’ direction and kicking both in general play as well as at goal was missed and Marum said his return would be a huge boost for the team despite vice-captain Wellington Albert being suspended on a dangerous contact and veteran back-rower David Loko withdrawing due to illness.

The 28-year-old is expected to strike up his combination with brother Watson in what is a crucial fixture for the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored side if they want to maintain their number one spot on the ladder. Wartovo Puara Jr struggled to get the Hunters’ attack going in his first start at first reciever.

Marum lamented last weekend’s loss, saying there was inconsistency in combinations in the halves, the backline and the pack.

“We had a lot of opportunities in possession, we were not smart enough,” Marum said.

“Now that Ase is back, I believe that he will get the team back on their toes in this game (against the Pride).” Marum said the Pride would be a different proposition at Barlow Park after the Hunters beat them 26-10 earlier in the season in Port Moresby.

“We haven’t beaten them in Cairns so I believe this game on Saturday will be a tough tussle for us,” Marum said.

The Pride beat the Hunters 40-16 in round 24 last year in Cairns.

The Pride are in 12th position on the ladder and need to win to have any chance of making the finals.

