Boluminski Highway to be completed at a cost of K35mil

WORK is underway for the reconstruction and sealing of the last 20km of the Boluminski Highway from Pinatgin to Karu at a cost of K35 million, New Ireland Works manager Solomon Pela says.

Pela attended a meeting between the New Ireland government and Minister for Works Michael Nali yesterday to address the completion of the highway through funding donated by Australia.

“We anticipate this project will be completed by the end of August 2018, so far we have already got confirmation of funding from the AusAID,” Pela said.

He said the New Ireland government continued to maintain the highway despite no funding from the government.

