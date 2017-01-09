Boulder blocks road in Chimbu

By GYNNIE KERO

EFFORTS are being made by authorities to move a huge boulder blocking a road used by onion farmers and others in Chimbu.

The boulder rolled out a hill and blocked the road near the Koninga Nigle Bridge.

Onion farmers from the Kundiawa Gembogl district use the road to transport their produce to markets in Kainantu and Port Moresby.

Individual Reform and Restoration Movement programme coordinator Toppy Sundu said the farmers had been preparing to send more than 12 tonnes of onions to the markets next month.

The movement is a farming group from Womkama in the Kundiawa Gembogl district which produces onions.

Last year, they sold 6.25 tonnes of onions to a client in Kainantu earning around K18,700.

Sundu said it could take some time to remove the boulder.

