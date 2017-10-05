Boxers Basa, Raka hope to close out year with show

By JACK AMI

Professional boxers Elias Basa and Junior Kauko Raka are hoping to close the year with shows.

Basa, 24, from Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Raka, 25, of West New Britain, are unbeaten in the paid ranks and are keen on getting more fights under their belts.

Both are training at Socay Centre at Hohola, Port Moresby, in preparation for shows which will be staged by PNG Professional Boxing next month.

Super middleweight (76.2kg) Basa is set to take on Solomon Tiamani while Raka, fighting at the lightweight (61.2kg) is to take on former national amateur standout Francis Oaike.

These are the last fights of the year under promoter Elvin Wafewa.

Basa and Raka appealed to the business community for sponsorship to support their fights.

“Our fights will only go ahead if we have sufficient funds as PNG Professional Boxing is a self-sustained organisation and promoter Wafewa needs backing,” Raka said. The PNGPB is looking at raising K20,000 which will go to pay the fighters as well as covering administrative costs.

To support the pair, interested businesses or individuals can contact Basa on 73247396 and Raka on 79721762 or 72928417 for more information.

The pair thanked the PNGPB for its support.

