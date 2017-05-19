BRA unites as B’ville waits for referendum

FACTIONS of the Bougainville Revolutionary Army have signed an agreement to work together as the province looks ahead to the 2019 referendum.

Hundreds of people yesterday witnessed a reconciliation event at the Arawa Independence Oval in Buka.

The BRA factions signed a memorandum of joint commitment to work together toward the Bougainville referendum.

On Monday, a reconciliation ceremony was also held at the Roreinang United Church Mission ground. It was where the A company broke away from the rest of the army to form Me’ekamui in 1997.

On Tuesday, there was another reconciliation ceremony held in Panguna. The events were witnessed by officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the people of Bougainville.

ABG Minister for the Department of Peace Agreement and Implementation Albert Punghau said the unification of the BRA factions was vital for the region if it wanted to achieve the referendum.

Former BRA Chief of Defence Ishmael Toroama said it was a day to be united and to remember “loved ones we lost”.

“This is the day when the Government declared the state of emergency.

“Today we stand and remember our loved ones during the civil war in Bougainville.

“We remember that we fought to take care of our people and our resources,” Toroama said.

