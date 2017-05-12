Break the mould, aim high, focus on a dream

THE education system is building up a culture of skul (school), kisim pepa (graduate) na painim wok (job search).

We need a new mind set retraining to self-educate ourselves to advance in the informal sector.

Education system in PNG is the most reformed system but yet failed to achieve quality as the government of the day boasts.

We have system that educate and trains professionals to look for jobs only but not to be innovative, creative and industrious.

Our universities are full of semi-educated, lazy bunch of people who are boom box oriented, faia wara, drugs and a temporary place to get married before graduation and break the relationship after graduation.

How can we compete with the world in terms of information technological advancements and in industrial technology?

Again, our education systems have only been training beggars and slaves, to look for jobs and work for others.

One day when more young jobless people swell the streets, I will not be surprised if they open the parliament doors with their boots.

Joe Larry Chinau, Via email

