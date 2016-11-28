Broadening students’ minds

THE “Know About Business” programme will change a student’s mindset and behaviour, an official says.

Small and Medium Enterprise Corporation (SMEC) business development manager Nathan Timo said De La Salle Secondary School had introduced the programme to its students in 2008.

It is a 120-hour course for students.

“It will inspire them (students) with positive thinking and plan of action to start and manage a micro, small and medium business to create employment and sustain their livelihood,” Timo said.

He said SMEC would continue to promote the programme through collaboration and consultation with the National Fisheries Authority and department of education.

Timo said the programme would contribute to the creation of an enterprise culture in society.

“Someday in the future, KAB for fisheries will change your life in business and other productive engagements that will result in employment creation for yourself and other Papua New Guineans,” Timo said.

De La Salle Secondary school KAB project-aquaculture training facility contains five ponds with about 1250 fingerlings.

Like this: Like Loading...