BSP receives best annual report award

THE Bank South Pacific produced the Best Annual Report last year among companies in the country and attributed it to teamwork, professionalism, quality and leadership.

Accepting the award from the Papua New Guinea Institute of Directors during the awards night in Port Moresby on Thursday, BSP’s head of marketing and public relations Gorethy Semi said the achievement was a reflection of the bank’s core values of teamwork, professionalism, quality, people and leadership.

She said the 2016 BSP Annual Report was PNG-made – produced by BSP staff and printed by BizPrint.

“We were able to have a quality printed annual report well ahead of time to distribute,” she said.

The awards night was held at The Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

