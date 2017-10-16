BSP staff to don pink in October to support cancer awareness

Bank of South Pacific (BSP) staff in PNG and the Pacific will wear pink in October to create awareness on breast cancer.

“Cancer is something that affects many women,” said BSP first retail manager Rosemary Mawe.

“Some are closer to us than we think.

“We have mothers, aunts, sisters and daughters who are affected.

“Wearing a pink ribbon reminds us to talk about this and educate my daughters, nieces and women in my community.”

Fiji BSP staff took time out of their daily operations to collaborate with Reproductive Family Health Association, Fiji, from Oct 4-9.

This enabled staff to gain access to information and medical screening opportunities that could save their lives.

Solomon Islands BSP team will be staging a sausage sizzle fund raiser on Oct 27, with all funds collected to be donated to the First Lady Pink Ribbon Committee.

This is a committee that works closely with the ministry of health and medical services to support women who fall victim to breast cancer in Solomon Islands.

