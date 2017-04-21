Business operator offers management skills

By ZACHERY PER

A LOCAL business service provider has launched a business incubation product in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

Jabez Business Services Founder Linda Voyorite calls it the ‘sit on your business and hatch it’ initiative.

“I have a vision to train Papua New Guineans to get into serious business. Our business incubation product will closely support and guide aspiring businessmen and women to become successful. I am targeting small people to train and establish them,” she said.

Voyorite who trains people in business management said more than 75 per cent of the people were involved in micro-enterprises, 15 per cent in small businesses and five per cent in large businesses.

Jabez Business Services is ready to train people to start their own businesses and incubate them to grow big.”

