Businesses warned to tighten up cyber-security facilities

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

BUSINESShouses in Port Moresby have been urged to tighten up their cyber-security facilities.

Ravin Prasad, the chief executive of the Australian cyber security company Cybernetic Global Intelligence, told the Datec technology forum in Port Moresby yesterday that poor cybercrime security could affect the productivity, revenue and reputation of businesses.

He was addressing representatives of businesshouses such as Telikom PNG, PNG Power, education institutions such as the University of Papua New Guinea and others on the importance of cyber security and the impact it could have on unprotected businesses and people.

“Cybercrime is something we do not see, feel or know about. It is an illegal activity carried out against computer data and systems,” Prasad said.

He said firewalls alone cannot fully protect their data.

“Cybercrime has been around for many years but it has been ignored by many countries with Papua New Guinea among them,” he said.

Prasad said companies in Australia received more than 3,066,456 cyber-attacks in a day, 126,936 attacks in an hour, 2116 attacks in a minute and 35 attacks in a second.

“These resulted in CEOs losing their jobs, companies losing money, and their reputations destroyed.”

He said businesses in Papua New Guinea must start protecting their data and computer systems.

“The cyber security risks in Papua New Guinea include increased use and reliance of technology, use of internet – social media, mobile banking, etc, increase chances of cyber attacks.

Prasad said it is important that companies and businesses start taking actions in protecting themselves from cyber attacks.

Like this: Like Loading...