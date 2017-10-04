Businessman urges people to let law deal with death of student

A BUSINESSMAN in Port Moresby is calling on his people from Pangia in Southern Highlands not to take the law into their own hand following the death of a relative at the Tete Settlement in Gerehu.

Eke Lama, who owns the Yumi Yet Group of Companies, said the deceased was a student at a business college in Port Moresby and was killed at the settlement on Sunday night.

Another student sustained serious stab wounds and is in critical condition at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Lama has urged his people to let police complete their investigation and make arrests if they can.

According to National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi, the incident was alcohol-related and believed to have started from the unruly behaviour of drunkards who were disturbing the peace.

Turi said the incident quickly spiraled out of control and resulted in the double stabbing with one death.

Men from Western Highlands were alleged to have carried out the attack, however, police investigations are still on going.

Lama has urged leaders from both sides to cooperate with the police and give them any information regarding the death.

He urged the leaders from both sides to reach a peaceful resolution and maintain peace in their communities.

Lama also appealed to the settlers from Tete not to disturb the surrounding community following attempts by settlers to break into his Yumi Yet estate at Gerehu.

Lama said that although the deceased was a relative, he was innocent so the other faction should not use this as an excuse to destroy his properties.

