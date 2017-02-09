Call for clarity on TFF

Catholic Education chairman Father Paul Jennings is calling on lawyers to clarify whether government policies on school fees are superseding laws.

The call follows reiteration by Education Minister Nick Kuman and Secretary Dr Uke Kombra that parents should not be charged fees under the Government’s tuition fee free (TFF) policy.

Some head teachers and principals of schools in Chimbu were suspended for allegedly defying the directives.

Chimbu education adviser Essy Walkaima yesterday confirmed the suspensions but he could not name the schools to which those teachers were attached.

Walkaima said some schools were collecting fees for uniforms, projects and English books.

“Officers suspended are given seven days to respond, any money collected from the parents will be refunded before the end of next week,” Walkaima said.

Kombra said: “The Department of Education will immediately suspend and investigate the head teacher of the school found to be charging project fees.” Fr Jennings said the Education Act was enacted for consultation and collective decision-making.

“Not any individual decision-making as has been happening with TFF and causing so much confusion and conflict,” he said.

Kuman said during parliament sitting last week that he had the power to suspend defiant principals and school boards.

However, Fr Jennings said the National Education Board was only responsible for national institutions and schools in provinces that did not have their own provincial education acts.

He said the rest that had written their acts decided on how to run their school operations.

Like this: Like Loading...