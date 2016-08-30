Campus ‘secure’

By NICHOLAS SIREO

SECURITY at the University of Technology has been beefed up with police setting up three sub-stations on campus following the recent unrest which resulted in the death of a student.

Unitech’s chief of security Alex Warren said apart from police, extra security officers have been hired by the university.

A private security firm has also been engaged to ensure the campus was safe for students and staff.

“Police are keeping a close surveillance to ensure students and staff move freely after what transpired during the unrest a few months ago,” he said.

He (Warren) said Unitech recruited additional security officers so that the campus was secure and safe.

“We want to make sure that this environment is free and conducive for learning so that students can enjoy and live without fear,” he said

Warren said the Guard Dog security firm had also been engaged by the university to support the police and the university’s own security personnel.

“They are based at the main gate alongside our guards to monitor the movement of people and vehicles into the campus,” he said.

“We want the students to feel safe and secure so that their parents and sponsors would have confidence in the university in terms of security.”

Unitech Students Dean Ale Gaun said 800 more students registered on Sunday while others were still arriving.

“The students have cooperated well with the administration during registration. It is a positive sign for a new start,” he said

