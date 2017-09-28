SHOW me someone who dreams to be an engineer with very low grades in physics and I’ll tell you that it’s rare.

Papua New Guinea is one of the many “great” nations in the world. What makes a country great? Well, as a matter of fact, the human resource of a country is what makes a country great.

So it does not matter where you are or what you do for a living.

Just imagine if we were all doctors; would we have patients? Or imagine if we were all bus drivers. Who would be our paying passengers?

It is now clear that each of us is important.

Our position in life does not make us better or worse than anyone else. We are all equal.

Sometimes we see better paid people looking down on poorly paid workers.

However, the fact is that we all depend on each other for survival despite our pay or our position.

The point I am trying to get across is that we all need to work together to take this country forward.

This country needs us.

Papua New Guinea cannot move forward without the input of its human resources.

Nothing changes if nothing changes.

So keep believing in yourself and keep the hopes high.

It’s never too late one way or another.

As long as you are breathing, you have the chance to get better and better.

As the saying goes, people don’t drown by falling into the water; people drown by staying there.

So if you get into a difficult situation, that’s not the problem; your staying there is the problem.

So start freeing your mind and start aiming for a higher goal.

You can do it if you believe you can.

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Like this: Like Loading...