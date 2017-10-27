Can NSL explain to the members?

AS stated by M K Wellem ‘Retirees being given a hard time’, it is true that the State’s component of superannuation contribution must be paid.

How can the retired members survive while waiting for the Governments’ share of contribution?

This is ridiculous.

It is now coming towards end of the year and myself, and like many other retired and exited members, need that money for Christmas as well as family obligations and responsibilities.

We are aware that there is court case between Nambawan Super Ltd (on behalf of its exited members) against State (employer).

Can NSL explain what the outcome is?

Exited Member

Port Moresby

