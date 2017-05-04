Candidates should not play petty politics

In any government of this world there will always be some areas and issues that are not properly given the attention people would otherwise have desired.

That is to say no worldly government or administration is perfect and flawless except for the coming government of Jesus Christ.

A lot of these candidates for the NCD Regional seat are saying things against the current Governor Powes Parkop, personalising and attacking his character.

Even if there are some developmental issues that he may not seem to concentrate more on as desired this is a normal trait of governance the world over.

If major developmental objectives are successfully achieved than that administration can be seen as achieving the desired result although some minor issues may not seem to have been properly addressed.

If the positive in gains outweigh the negatives than there is successful delivery of outcomes.

I urge candidates not to concentrate too much on some minor issues that may have been overlooked, albeit unintentionally but rather debate real development issues.

Real men also give credit where it’s due and to whom it is due.

Only hypocrites would not acknowledge other noble men’s good work.

Be careful – be very careful NCD voters about candidates who play gutter politics against noble people like Powes Parkop.

Nobody can offer anything new.

That power right now is with you.

Give it to your highest performing Governor once again.

M. Mordecai Ibasin

Like this: Like Loading...