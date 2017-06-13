Candidates use God’s name to lure voters

I WRITE to remind voters of Papua New Guinea that there are some candidates going around using God’s name to lure voters.

They seem to be religious and even know the bible very well than we faithful Christians do.

There was a candidate who later became a Member of Parliament, dished out thousands of kina to each local church in a district this time five years ago under the name of his electorate’s ‘tithes’.

Tithes are absolutely God’s money and should be paid to HIM alone.

The candidate paid his tithes three months in to voting.

He was successful that time but not this time

Those are clever tricks orchestrated by devil and his agents and we must be very careful but God is cleverer than them.

Therefore, their own sins will find them.

What goes around comes around.

Ekip ki nomba

Kalpa murr

Like this: Like Loading...